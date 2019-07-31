Concern for missing man Alex Starikov - police believe he travelled from Middlesbrough to Whitby by train

North Yorkshire Police have issued a renewed appeal for missing man Alex Starikov.

The 32-year-old was reported missing on July 6 and was last seen by his family on July 2.

A spokesperson from Whitby Town Police, said: "We believe that Alex Starikov, from the West Yorkshire Area, travelled by train, via Middlesbrough to the Whitby area and is possibly sleeping rough."

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins, of stocky build, with short brown hair and grey eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue short-sleeved t-shirt, blue trouser with patches across the knees, and was carrying a large backpack.

Alex, from Dewsbury, has links to North Yorkshire and could be in the Whitby area.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Alex and would urgently appeal for anyone who believes they have seen Alex to contact police."

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting log 541 of 6/7.