Concerns for missing Leeds woman with dementia last seen in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are concerned for a Leeds lady reported missing in Scarborough town centre.

Julie Edmead was last seen around 11.40am in Foreshore Road outside the Newcastle Packet.

The 66-year-old suffers from dementia and is said to be very chatty with people.

She is described as a petite black female, around 5ft tall and was last seen wearing dark leggings, a black zip top, a turquoise t-shirt, a pink checked hat and a green shoulder bag.

Julie has been to Scarborough before but is unlikely to recognise places.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting log 275 with any information.