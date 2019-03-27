Concerns over potential sale of Filey's Queen Street Gardens

Concerns are growing over the future of what has been described as “a well-loved part of Filey”.

The town’s Queen Street Gardens have belonged to Filey Town Council since the authority bought them in 1987 for the benefit of the community.

However, in recent years – despite previous work to improve them – issues with drainage have made them unsafe and the cost of refurbishing them might be too expensive for the council to afford.

Scarborough Borough Councillor Mike Cockerill, who lives in Filey, said: “Due to excess water seeping into the site the walls have become unstable and as a result of that the gardens have been closed to the public for a number of years. The town council is now looking to sell them off because of how much it would cost them to do them up.”

According to a report presented to the town council in January, the amount of money required to carry out the works could be anywhere between £50,000 and £350,000.

As news of the gardens’ possible sale spread, some residents have come forward to express how much the gardens mean to them at a meeting of the local authority.

They all want the site to remain open as a public garden.

Cllr Cockerill was also present at the meeting: “There were about 25 members of the public who were very concerned about this.

“A young lady was in tears because her grandad’s ashes were scattered in the gardens.

“The gardens are on cliff top at the end of Queen Street. There’s a number of public seats where people used to go to enjoy the view. They’re a well-loved part of Filey. I’m already in touch to see what funding could be available and I’m waiting to hear back.”

The gardens will be next discussed at a meeting of Filey Town Council on 10 April.