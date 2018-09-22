Concert cash collected for cancer cause

Orchard Lodge Guest House in Flixton has raised more than a £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Care.

The guest house, run by Andrew and Lucinda Jenkins, held a concert by Staxton Singers. The concert also starred Ellie Pybus. There were also classic cars and tractors, model railways, model planes and dolls houses to keep the guests entertained.

Lucinda said: “It was a fantastic afternoon with Staxton Singers and a real pleasure to hear a future star such as Ellie. We are so pleased to have raised so much for Macmillan.”