Consistency is the key for Scarborough Athletic's Kev Burgess

Scarborough Athletic defender Kev Burgess believes that consistency is the key in their quest for the Evo-Stik Premier play-offs.

The former Darlington man feels that the chopping and changing in the previous months of the season has upset the flow, but with just four games remaining, Burgess is confident that everything can still go according to plan.

"It has been a weird season, it has been one of them where there hasn't been a lot of consistency in the team," he said.

"Through injuries and suspensions, we haven't really had too much time to gel together properly. The only consistency we have really had has been in the lads up front.

"I'm used to being in a team and a defence when there isn't much change, maybe the odd one here and there.

"All season it has been chopped and changed. The only real bit of consistency at the back was earlier in the season when me and Bailey were in the middle of a solid back-four and we were flying.

"It does make it hard. If you look at the best central defensive partnerships we have seen, like Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, they have played together so much that they knew what the other was going to do even before they did it.

"We still have four games left though and there is a real buzz in the dressing room right now, we all know what we have to do."

The buzz Burgess speaks about has been brought in by new boss John Deacey's wave of positivity.

The defender added: "There is a feelgood factor, John just wants us to enjoy our football.

"We should be doing that anyway because we are at a big club and there is still loads to play for.

"It is a transitional period when one manager goes and another comes in, I'm 31-years-old though, so I've seen it all before and I'm used to it.

"It can have a bit of an effect on the younger lads, they can sink or swim, but John has told us that we all have a clean slate.

I'm always confident about my football, I was even when we were going through that blip that went on for a bit too long.

"We have a great squad of players here, a mixture of youth and experience. We've just got to turn up for these final few games.

"John is preparing us in the right way, what we eat, what we drink and how we train. The rest, getting the results, is up to us.

"There will be plenty of twists and turns over the next few weeks, it is all set up for a very exciting finish."