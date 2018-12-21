Construction of new Overdale School could begin next summer

Construction could begin early next summer on a new Overdale Community Primary School that will be twice the size of the existing school and will provide extra facilities for the community in Eastfield.

North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive recently approved the expansion and planning approval has now been given. The county council will now invite tenders for the construction of the school.

Subject to an acceptable tender and contractual agreement on funding, construction is expected to begin in early summer, with completion by the start of the school year in September 2020.

The site of the new school is less than half a mile north of the current school.

The school will accommodate 420 pupils plus a three-class nursery. It will be environmentally efficient and fully accessible to people with disabilities.

Facilities for community use will be attached to the school.

These will include a community room, with an entrance separate from the school, which will be available throughout the day.

The school hall will be available for community use outside school times. These facilities will be managed by Eastfield Town Council.

The project has been developed with Overdale School. It will be delivered by the county council with funding from the authority and developers Kebbell Homes and Keepmoat Ltd.

Overdale School headteacher Vicki Logan said: “The staff and governors of Overdale Community Primary School are thrilled to be moving to the ‘new’ Overdale school site at Middle Deepdale.

“We are looking forward to having a brand new state of the art building that will allow us to welcome many more children into the school for the surrounding new estate of houses.”

County Cllr Patrick Mulligan, Executive Member for Education and Skills, said: “The new school will meet the projected increased need for places because of housing developments and bring wider benefits to Eastfield.”

County Cllr Tony Randerson, Member for Eastfield and Osgodby, added: “I am delighted that at long last this is coming to fruition. I’m delighted for the residents of Eastfield and the children that will utilise these fantastic facilities. The site’s location, between the existing Eastfield settlement and new housing developments to the north in Eastfield, supports a long-standing desire to provide improved facilities that link the old and the new parts of Eastfield.”