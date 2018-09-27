Construction works underway to build new classrooms at Filey Junior

Construction works are currently underway at Filey Junior School to build a set of new classrooms for year 3 pupils.

Builders, diggers and dumpers have taken over the site on West Road to redevelop the schooling area and replace three old temporary buildings, built over 15 years ago, with brand new teaching facilities.

Harvey McCarthey, headteacher at Filey Junior School, said: “Children are really excited to see the works progressing. I’m impressed with the way they coped and made the best out of the situation. They’ve really taken it in their stride.

“This project is something I’ve been wanting to do since my first year at the school. Our current temporary buildings have passed their time and need to be replaced so we’re really pleased to be carrying out these works.

“Once finished, they will leave the children and the school with a much more open space to work from.”

The old classrooms are expected to be demolished during the Christmas holidays and the site that they currently occupy will be transformed into a new outdoor area with play equipment and a sports field.

The new classrooms will be ready for everyone to enjoy in January.