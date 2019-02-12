Consultation into future of Scarborough park and rides now open

The consultation to determine the future of Scarborough's park and ride sites is officially open.

Proposals which could see the closure of both sites were put forward by the county council last month when the authority said it was looking to make savings on the annual costs of running the sites.

It is now up to the public to share their views on the matter.

The three options for the public to choose from are:

** closing both sites;

** closing either the Seamer Road site or the Filey Road site;

** stopping the Park & Ride services to both sites out of season, from the second Sunday in November until the second Sunday before Easter.

The Scarborough Park & Ride service was introduced as part of the Scarborough Integrated Transport Scheme on 14 February 2009.

The service is currently available seven days a week all year round, including Bank Holidays except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Buses run every 15 minutes, following a circular route stopping at South Bay and the town centre before returning to the park & ride sites.

Initially the park & ride service had a significant positive impact with over 533,000 passenger journeys in 2011-2012. However, since 2012 there has been a steady decline in passenger numbers to 272,100 passenger journeys in 2017-2018. The passenger usage shows a considerable seasonal split with 215,900 (79%) of those journeys being between the second Sunday before Easter to the second Sunday in November.

In view of the reduced usage the county council is reviewing the service provision to ensure that it is appropriate for the current demand.

The public consultation, which ends at 5pm on 30 April, can be accessed here.