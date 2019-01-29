Consultation into Scarborough's two park and ride sites futures will begin early next month

The consultation into the future of the two park and ride sites in Scarborough will begin early next month.

The consultation is to be undertaken on the future of the two Park & Ride services in Scarborough after a decline in number of people using them, starting on February 5 and lasting until April 30.

Filey Road Park and Ride. Picture: Richard Ponter

The services were introduced as part of the Scarborough Integrated Transport Scheme in 2009. The sites were constructed, on the A64 Seamer Road and on the A165 Filey Road on the outskirts of the town to the south. Buses run every 15 minutes following a circular route, stopping at South Bay and York Place.

Initially the service had a significant positive impact on congestion and data collected in 2011 showed that it had contributed to, on average, the removal of 500 vehicles a day from Scarborough town centre.

Figures show that in 2011-12 a total of 238,694 passengers used the Seamer Road site but that fell to 124,786 in 2017-18 and the number using the Filey Road site fell from 294,468 to 147,331.

With this, County Council’s Business and Environmental Services Corporate Director and Executive Members meeting agreed to put the plans to consultation.

On the table for the public to consult on are three options - whether to either close both sites; close either the Seamer Road site or the Filey Road site; or to stop the Park & Ride services to both sites out of season, from the second Sunday in November until the second Sunday before Easter.

The two services currently cost the County Council £437,000 a year to run.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for transport, said: “The substantial fall in usage of the Park & Ride sites prompts us to review the service in order to ensure that it gives good value for money for the county council’s taxpayers.

“For that reason, we have decided to ask members of the public to give their views on the three options. The consultation will take place between 5 February and 30 April and after that a further report containing the comments made will be submitted and a decision taken on the way forward.”