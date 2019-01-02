Controversial Whitby beach dog ban set to be overturned

A controversial change to a ban on dogs on Whitby beach is set to be overturned on Monday (7th) following a public outcry.

Scarborough Council’s full council meeting will be asled to approved a cabinet decision taken last year to bring back the boundaries of the 2017 dog ban on the beach following a public consultation.

The area where dogs could not go on the beach during the summer season was extended by approximately 150 yards earlier in 2018 and a number of dog-walkers complained, saying the steps they now had to use to get onto the sand was not safe.

An online campaign was started and the council agreed to consult the public again on the changes.

In total, 1,249 people replied to the second consultation, compared to just 314 for the first – a record for any consultation carried out by the council.

Of those who responded on the Whitby changes, almost 70% said they disagreed with the change of location.

Speaking in November last year, Cabinet member for Public Health and Housing, Cllr Bill Chatt (ind), said he was “pleased” the restriction would be moved back to its original location. However, he stressed the change in location had not been made in error.

He said: “[It is] not that a mistake had happened, we carried out a proper consultation, we consulted with people and people chose not to get involved in that consultation.”

Following the second consultation, a number of other changes were proposed in a number of areas in Scarborough, including where dogs could and could not be on leads.

These changes will be deferred to be examined further after Cllr Chatt said he had “grave concerns” about some of the changes as they related to playing fields and play parks.