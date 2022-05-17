Coroner's appeal to find family after death of South Shields man Gary Goughlan in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a man who has died in Scarborough.

By George Buksmann
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 2:36 pm

Gary Goughlan, 60, was sadly found dead in Scarborough over the weekend.

North Yorkshire Police said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Goughlan's death, but Coroner's Office has so far been unable to make contact with Mr Goughlan's family.

It is believed that the 60-year-old was born in, and was originally from, South Shields and may have a son living in the Middlesbrough area.

Officers are appealing for help to locate the family of Mr Goughlan.

The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who can help provide contact details – including an address or phone number – for any members of Mr Goughlan's family, to contact the Coroners Officer on 01609 643 168 or email [email protected]