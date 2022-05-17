Coroner's appeal to find family after death of South Shields man Gary Goughlan in Scarborough

Gary Goughlan, 60, was sadly found dead in Scarborough over the weekend.

North Yorkshire Police said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Goughlan's death, but Coroner's Office has so far been unable to make contact with Mr Goughlan's family.

It is believed that the 60-year-old was born in, and was originally from, South Shields and may have a son living in the Middlesbrough area.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for help to locate the family of Mr Goughlan.