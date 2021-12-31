Coroner's appeal to find family of Roderic Redworth who died near Whitby on Christmas Eve

North Yorkshire Police are appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to find the family of Roderic Redworth.

Roderic Redworth, 61, died at his home address in Hinderwell near Whitby on December 24.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Redworth's death.

Officers have not yet identified any next of kin, although it is believed the 61-year-old had family in Lincoln.