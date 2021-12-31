Coroner's appeal to find family of Roderic Redworth who died near Whitby on Christmas Eve
North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a man who was found dead on Christmas Eve.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 9:27 am
Friday, 31st December 2021, 9:28 am
Roderic Redworth, 61, died at his home address in Hinderwell near Whitby on December 24.
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Redworth's death.
Officers have not yet identified any next of kin, although it is believed the 61-year-old had family in Lincoln.
The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who believes they are related to Mr Redworth, or can offer contact details of a relative, to contact Su Gregson, Coroners Officer, on 01609 643 168.