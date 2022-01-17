Coroner's appeal to find family of Scarborough woman Diane Margaret Lee who has died

Officers are appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to find the family of Diane Margaret Lee.

Diane Margaret Lee, 67, sadly passed away at her home address in Scarborough on January 12.

Police said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Ms Lee's death.

Officers have so far been unable to identify any next of kin, although it is believed she mat have family in the US.