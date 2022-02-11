Coroner's appeal to find family of Tracy Hunter who died at home in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a woman who was found dead at her home.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 2:41 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th February 2022, 2:42 pm
Tracy Karen Hunter, 58, was found dead at her home in Scarborough yesterday, Thursday February 10.
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Ms Hunter's death.
Officers have not yet identified any next of kin, although it is believe the 58-year-old has family in London.
The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who believes they are related to Ms Hunter, or can offer contact details of a relative, to contact Su Gregson, Coroners Officer, on 01609 643 168.