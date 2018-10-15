Could Fantasy Homes By The Sea help you move to Scarborough?

TV show Fantasy Homes by the Sea is on the lookout for the people that might be looking to move to the Scarborough.

Researchers for the show, which is produced for UKTV channel Really, are looking for people who want to escape city life for the seaside.

The series gives people the chance to look into what the area has to offer when wanting to make the move to the coastline.

For more information, you can contact Hat Trick Productions on 0207 184 5738, or email them at fantasyhomescontributors@hattrick.com