Could it be third time lucky for this Filey holiday village expansion plans?

A contentious plan to expand a holiday village into an ecological habitat is set to go back before Scarborough councillors for a third time.

More than 130 people objected to the plans from Essential Vivendi Ltd to build 75 holiday lodges at The Bay in Filey last year.

Scarborough Borough Council had previously refused the company permission for 116 lodges on the site, which serves as a nature reserve for The Bay and open area for the residents.

The applicant appealed the decision and lost.

However, the council’s planning committee granted approval for the smaller scheme after the applicant agreed to create a meadow for birds, bats and great crested newts in nearby Flixton to offset the loss of land at The Bay.

The scheme is now set to go back before councillors on Thursday for the third time as the applicant has reduced the number of holiday homes to 55.

A report prepared for councillors, which recommends approval, states: “Although submitted as a fresh, new planning application, this is effectively an amendment to the planning permission for 75 holiday lodges that was considered by the committee in September 2018 and granted planning permission earlier this year following completion of a legal agreement.

“The site area is the same as previously approved, but some larger, three-bedroomed, holiday lodges are proposed and the number of lodges would be reduced from 75 to 55.”

Just five members of the pubic have objected to the revised scheme compared to the 137 who raised concerns last year.

Filey Town Council, Hunmanby Parish Council, and Reighton and Speeton Parish Council have all objected to the revised scheme.

As part of the mitigation for the scheme, the applicant has agreed to create a replacement nature reserve off the A1039 Main Street in Flixton, though it will not be open to the public.

