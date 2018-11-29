Could this Scarborough listed bank become a family home?

A former bank in one of Scarborough’s busiest shopping areas could be transformed into a family home.

The Lloyds bank building at 69 Falsgrave Road closed its doors for the final time in 2016.

Plans have now been submitted to transform the bank, and the flat above it, into one four-bedroom detached house.

The Grade II listed property dates back to the 1830s and started life as a house.

In the plans which have been lodged with Scarborough Borough Council by the applicant Terry Bigsby, it states that returning the building to a single dwelling will enhance the property.

The application states: “The scheme put forward will not affect the architecturally important features internally or externally of this Grade II Listed building.

“The applicant states that ‘the submitted scheme improves [and] enhances a listed building by returning it back to one dwelling’.”

As part of the plans, a new staircase will be built to link the former bank space on the ground floor to the first floor.

The plans are now out to consultation and neither Scarborough Council’s residential regulation manager or North Yorkshire County Council’s Highways department have had any objections.