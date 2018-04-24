Could you be appearing on Salvage Hunters when it comes to Yorkshire?

Salvage Hunters, the popular Quest TV and Discovery Channel show, is heading across Yorkshire to record an edition of the programme.

The show follows architectural salvage and antiques expert Drew Pritchard as he travels around the UK to prestigious, interesting and historic places, hunting out and buying quirky and unusual objects no longer wanted by their present owner.

Drew has visited everywhere from beautiful stately homes, to architectural salvage dealers, to private collectors and museums, buying everything from 16th Century oak tables to 6ft 1980s disco balls.

Now in its 13th series and airing to nearly half a million people in the UK and millions more in Europe, the show is looking for even more fantastic people around the east coast of Yorkshire to make this series as exciting as possible.

They will be heading to the area soon to follow up on some leads, but ahead of that, anyone can get in touch with the production team if they know an interesting location or individual that would work for the show.

People can call on 020 3179 0092 or email olibarling@curvemedia.com