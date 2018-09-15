Coulson at the double as Scarborough Athletic cruise to Basford success

Scarborough Athletic hit cruise control against promotion rivals Basford United on Saturday, running out 3-1 winners in comfortable style.

Having crashed out of the FA Cup just a few days earlier, Boro looked a different side against the Nottinghamshire outfit, with the returning Luke Dean and Matty Dixon absolutely bossing things before they were both withdrawn deep into the second half.

Wideman Wayne Brooksby was also at his best early on, whipping in some delightful crosses and also going close with a couple of efforts that tested visiting keeper Kieran Preston.

So after forcing much of the early play, it was certainly no surprise when Boro moved a goal to the good.

After pinning Basford back with a string of corners, they finally took advantage when Preston flapped and Bailey Gooda smashed home.

Another could have followed when James Walshaw spun in the box and fired in an effort that was pushed wide by the visiting custodian.

Basford had little to offer in attack, though their cause wasn't helped by injuries to both Gregory Tempest and Ellis Storey, who both had to be replaced.

There was no let up from Boro in the second half, and after Walshaw went close, his attacking partner Coulson added the second with a looping header from a Nathan Valentine cross.

Brooksby should have added a third seconds later, but having found an acre of space in the Basford box, he drilled wide.

With Boro cruising, they allowed themselves shut off with 15 minutes remaining and that allowed Basford a path back into the game.

Either side of the defence lost their men and Nathan Watson ghosted in to make it 2-1.

Boro's response was incisive and immediate. Walshaw's charge into the box was crudely ended and Coulson stepped up to roll home the third of the afternoon.

And in fact, Boro should have chalked up a few more, with sub Will Annan twice going within a hair's breadth of breaking his duck for the game.

But the hosts had done more than enough to bag the win and a very useful three-point haul.