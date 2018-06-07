Coulson delight at new Boro deal

Scarborough Athletic attacker Michael Coulson is delighted to have penned a new three-year contract with the club.

Not only will this see last season’s Evo-Stik North golden boot winner commit his long-term future to Boro, but it will also see him take up a new role at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

As well as banging in the goals, Coulson will also adopt a guise that will see him work in both the club’s commercial and community departments.

“There were points last season when I was thinking that I wouldn’t mind playing at a slightly better level again and there have been a few clubs coming in for me in the past few weeks,” he said.

“As a footballer, you always want to play at the best level you can and on the best grounds.

“Having said that though, I had a great season on and off the pitch with Boro. I’m really enjoying my football again.

“The club have been brilliant as well, I’d like to thank them for all of their help.

“We are now at a level where we will be playing at some good grounds and there is no question that this club can continue to push on further.

“The home games are always great to play in because the support we get at the Flamingo Land Stadium is amazing.

“Having signed a three-year deal, this is me committed to the club for good now.

“I am on that Scarborough train and hopefully it will continue to be a good ride.”

Having scored 42 goals last season, Coulson feels it will be a challenge for him to replicate that feat.

He added: “It will be very difficult to score that number of goals again.

“I’ll be aiming at 20 and then looking at things from there.

“It is all about helping the team out, if we are successful then that is all that matters.”

The frontman is also looking forward to his new role at the club.

“It will be good, something different for me,” Coulson said.

“I’ll be working alongside the commercial department and doing a bit in the community, which will mean that I’ll be going into schools and other things like that.

“It will be nice to give a bit back to Scarborough.”