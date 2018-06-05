Coulson pens three-year deal at Boro

Scarborough Athletic attacker Michael Coulson has penned a three-year deal with the Evo-Stik Premier club.

Coulson, who had one-year left on his contract, will now be a Boro player until 2021.

The 30-year-old has underlined that he will now remain a Boro player until the end of his playing career.

"I had a really good season on and off the pitch last time out, I really enjoyed my football.

"Now I can focus on playing football and doing my bit in pushing Boro on once again.

"I didn't take much persuading. I knew towards the end of last season that I wanted to stay at Scarborough".

The forward will also play a key role in the club's engagement with the local community as part of the agreement.

Chairman Trevor Bull explained: "It's all about the sustainability and future of the football club.

"It is showing the club's commitment to do a great job not just next season but for seasons to come."