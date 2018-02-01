Coulson’s dream double

Scarborough Athletic’s Michael Coulson is still on Cloud Nine after a weekend to remember.

On Saturday afternoon he struck a double in the 3-0 win against Prescot to take his tally for the season to 30.

Then at 6.15am the following day the 29-year-old became a dad for the second time when wife Rachael gave birth to daughter Frankie Louise.

The fingernails had taken a battering in the build-up to Saturday’s game as baby Frankie Louise was already three days overdue.

Coulson said: “Rachael was starting to get pains on the Saturday morning and we knew the baby was coming, so that was a bit of a concern.

“I really didn’t want to miss a game because I’m loving it at Scarborough and thankfully things all worked out perfectly.

“I scored two goals and then my daughter arrived the next morning, so it really was a great weekend.”

Family life and the footballing side of things are working out very well for Coulson, who joined Boro at the start of the season after his release from Scottish side St Johnstone.

“Things are going well for me both on and off the pitch,” he added.

“Saturday’s game was made even more special because there was a crowd of over 1,300, which is what we used to get when I played for the old club at the McCain Stadium.

“When I signed I was expecting crowds of less than 900, so this is a huge bonus for me and the rest of the players.

“It is up to us to keep on picking up the results so the fans keep coming through those gates.

“I am just loving playing. I’ve always hated being out on the left, but at the moment I really don’t mind.

“Playing up front alongside Max (Wright) and Wally (James Walshaw), we are always confident going into the games that one of us will score.

“The confidence levels are good and we have a great changing room, so it is very enjoyable.

“We do have three away games coming up on tough pitches though, but hopefully as a group we’ll dig in and continue to pick up the points.”