Coulson wraps up fine away-day success

A last-gasp Michael Coulson penalty wrapped up a fine 3-2 victory for Scarborough Athletic on the road at Stalybridge Celtic on Tuesday night.

One change was made from the winning side from Saturday, as Leon Scott came in for James Cadman, and Boro looked to continue their positivity with a bright start.

All they managed from their early control was a Michael Coulson shot, which was palmed into the air by keeper James Aspinall. James Walshaw and Nathan Valentine both went for the rebound and after it bounced off the post and to safety they were left in a crumpled heap following a clash of heads.

Stalybridge began to creep more and more into things, with much of their livelier play going through full-back Scott Wilson.

It was Wilson who grabbed the opening goal in fortunate fashion on 25 minutes when Bailey Gooda cleared the ball straight at his midriff. Wilson lobbed into the path of Matty Wolfenden and then took the return ball to slot home.

With Boro looking to hit straight back, Walshaw sneaked into some space in the home area, but his lob struck the bar and bounced to safety.

It was that man Walshaw who levelled things up just before the break after a huge flap from keeper Aspinall. He put the ball straight on the head Boro's top-scorer and Walshaw looped home brilliantly.

Stalybridge set out smartly in the second half, causing Boro a couple of concerning seconds, but after soaking up this pressure, Boro struck for a second time.

Delightful link-up between Walshaw and Coulson fed Valentine in the box and he controlled his volley superbly to steer it into the bottom corner.

Boro keeper Tommy Taylor produced a fine stop from Ross Dent as Stalybridge tried to restore parity, then Bailey Gooda had to clear off his line when Liam Tongue hooked an acrobatic effort on goal.

In the end it was a string of errors that allowed Stalybridge in for the levelling goal. Scott gave the ball away and Merris failed to deal with the resulting ball out wide. From there Scott Bakkor whipped in a cross that Wolfenden poked home.

With Stalybridge looking to nick the winner in the dying embers, it was Boro who charged clear and grabbed the controversial winner.

Wayne Brooksby darted into the box and looked to have handled before he was felled by Niall Flint. After deliberation among the officials, Coulson was invited forward to slot home the winner.