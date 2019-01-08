Council approves discounted parking scheme for Scarborough borough residents

A trial of a discounted parking scheme for Scarborough borough residents has been approved by the borough council.

The scheme will see locals able to apply for a permit which will entitle them to discounted parking in the authority’s car parks.

There was little debate on the item when it came up at a full meeting of the council on Monday, January 7, with councillors voting overwhelmingly in favour of adopting the trial.

Ahead of the vote, Coun Martin Smith (Con) moved an amendment to change the start date of the trial from March 1 to April 1 to bring it into line with the financial year, which was duly accepted.

The council will lose £84,000 in parking revenue over the one-year trial.

The council had planned to cover the shortfall by introducing a winter parking charge of £1 for 24 hours in previously free seafront car parks between November and March, but this was deferred following opposition from councillors, businesses and residents.

The new permit for locals, which will be applied for online and have no cost, has been dubbed “virtual” by the council as it will have no physical form.

Parking wardens will instead check the registration plates of cars against a database if they are displaying a discounted ticket from one of the authority’s car parks.

The council’s overview and scrutiny board will also establish a task group to review car parking charges, with particular regard to council’s budgetary pressures and the outcome of the residents’ discount scheme.

The board will be required to report to cabinet ahead of November 2019 to advise on whether winter charging should be introduced in 2019/20.