Council give go ahead to Scarborough Athletic's new stand

Planning has been granted by Scarborough Borough Council for Scarborough Athletic to progress with the building of the new stand at their Flamingo Land Stadium base.

At this afternoon's meeting, only one member of the council's planning and development committee voted against Boro's bid to boost the attendance and matchday experience.

The new stand will push Boro's attendance past 3,000, allowing them to progress further beyond their current status in the Evo-Stik Premier.

Chairman Trevor Bull said: "I want to thank Mick Davison, Paul Exley and Nick Finch, who have put an incredible amount of work into it on our side of things.

"Everything is looking very positive."

Davison opted to say a big thank you to the council and also the fans who have helped out behind the scenes.

He said: "The council have been fantastic, they are 100% behind us. The great thing is that we will be project managing things in conjunction with Chris Bourne from the council.

"I also want to thank the supporters. There were over 80 comments supporting the application on the portal and that made a difference.

"It is great that the fans, the supporters club, the club and the council are all working together on this."