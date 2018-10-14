Council leaders present case for One Yorkshire devolution deal to central Government

Council leaders in Yorkshire have asked the Government to work with them to deliver a One Yorkshire devolution deal.

The findings of a new independent study confirm there is a coherent Yorkshire economy and that a devolution deal for the region could unlock benefits worth up to £5,400 per person.

The study’s findings are included in a new submission to Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire setting out the case for a One Yorkshire devolution deal with a One Yorkshire Mayor elected in 2020.

The study finds there is “strong evidence” that Yorkshire is a coherent economic area and business supports devolution at a regional level.

The research identifies areas where Yorkshire-level devolution could make a significant impact, including transport, exports, inward investment and higher level skills.

Preservation of the Yorkshire brand and identity emerges as a key finding with businesses considering it as an important asset in national and international markets and 75% of people within the region identifying with it.

Councillor Carl Les, Leader of North Yorkshire County Council, said: “We want the best possible future for our communities right across North Yorkshire. Devolution is a way of getting the funding and decision-making powers to do that faster. Devolution is about improving the standard of living for all our communities and making important decisions closer to where their impact will be felt.

“Areas with mayors and devolved powers appear to be moving ahead at pace – this was clear at the Conservative Party Conference I attended recently – and I'm concerned that North Yorkshire folk don’t miss out on these opportunities.”