Council says 'yes' to bringing Tour de Yorkshire to Scarborough in 2019

The Tour de Yorkshire will return to Scarborough in 2019 after the borough council approved a payment of £150,000 to be a host town for the event.

At today’s full council meeting the authority’s councillors, minus a number of Labour and independent members who left in protest following an earlier point of order dispute with the Mayor, backed the plan.

The 2018 Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough

Scarborough has played host to a finish of a race stage in each of the first four years of the event.

Speaking after the meeting, the council’s portfolio holder for leisure, Cllr Martin Smith (Con), said: “It is an investment.

“When you look at the economic benefits it brings to the borough it is fantastic and you get all the communities joining together to get involved, which is great.

“I think it is £150,000 well spent.”

The proposed dates for the 2019 edition of the Tour de Yorkshire are 2-5 May.

The men’s race will take place over the full four days with the women’s race taking place on the 2nd and 3rd.

The full route for the race will be unveiled in December.

Organisers Welcome to Yorkshire estimate that more than 2.6 million unique spectators watched the 2018 race.

The organisers also found that the estimated value to the region’s economy was more than £97 million.