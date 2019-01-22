Council tax for Scarborough residents set to rise by around 5%

People living in Scarborough are set to be hit in the pocket once again as North Yorkshire County Council gets set to put up its council tax precept.

The county council, which makes up just under 70% of a ratepayer’s bill, is looking to up its share of the precept by 4.99% compared to 2018/19.

The council’s executive will meet on Tuesday next week (29th) to vote on the authority’s budget for the forthcoming financial year.

The rise is made up of a general council tax increase of 2.99% and is supplemented with a 2% social care precept.

A report, which will go before the councillors, states: “A 4.99% increase in 2019/20 would cost the average Band D household an additional £62.31 per annum (£5.19 per month or £1.20 per week) in relation to the county council’s element of the overall bill.

"This would result in a Band D level of £1,311.16 in 2019/20.”

The report, by chief executive Richard Flinton and the corporate director of strategic resources Gary Fielding, adds that the council needs to make further swingeing cuts to its budget.

It notes: “By the end of 2018/19 the county council will have delivered £157.4m of savings. It is estimated, however, that a further £40.3m will be required from 2019/20 to 2021/22.

“The aggregate savings requirement of £197.7m broadly equates to a reduction of just under 40% in the council’s spending power since 2011.

“It is therefore essential that the county council has a sound medium to longer term strategy to address this financial challenge.

“Whilst savings proposals of £26.3m have been identified from 2019/20 to 2021/22, there remains a projected residual shortfall of £14.0m by 2021/22 which will, subject to further refinement, need to be addressed in future years.”

Scarborough Borough Council has indicated that it will increase its share of the council tax precept by 2.99% which equates to an extra £6.82 a year for a Band D property. Councillors will vote on those proposals in March.