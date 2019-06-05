Council working to stem flooding risks

North Yorkshire County Council is pressing ahead with its commitment to mitigate flood risks across the region.

The highest priority locations where studies are being undertaken to identify solutions include Scarborough, Malton, Norton and Old Malton, Rye villages and Great Ayton.

In Malton, Norton and Old Malton, a project manager has been recruited to advance the work over the next year.

This post is part-funded by the county council and Ryedale District Council and will help to deliver improvements to the pumping arrangements, property resilience and drainage improvements.

The council said that flood risks in North Yorkshire are dispersed across rural communities, so mitigating those risks requires bespoke and often expensive solutions.

The Environment Agency has launched a consultation on its draft flood and coastal erosion risk management strategy for England.

This consultation lasts until Thursday, July 4.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: “The impact in these locations is well-known, with floods in recent years. It is good to see studies progressing.

“Often flood issues have inter-related causes and it requires close partnership working to deliver solutions.

“It is good to see that we are working closely across risk management authorities and that potential financial contributions are being identified by adopting this cooperative approach.”