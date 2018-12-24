Councillors make personal donations to the Rainbow Centre

Staff and councillors at Scarborough Borough Council have made personal donations for Christmas to The Rainbow Centre, a social action project based in Scarborough.

The project aims to help a range of community members, including the homeless, families in crisis and individuals facing challenges.

Led by the council’s Customer First and Parks and Countryside teams, a wonderful array of presents and food supplies have been donated to the centre in the last couple of weeks, all of which will be given out by the centre to those that would otherwise go without at Christmas.