Councillors react to Tour de Yorkshire's return to Scarborough

Councillors across Scarborough and the region have reacted to today's Tour de Yorkshire announcement, with Scarborough chosen to host a start or finish stage of the race.

Scarborough featured alongside Barnsley, Bedale, Bridlington, Doncaster, Halifax, Leeds and Selby, and the decision means it's the fifth consecutive year that the town has hosted a stage of the race.

Full route details will be revealed on December 7, along with which locations will be a start and which a finish and the routes between them. North Yorkshire is expected to host significant length of the routes, as in previous years.

The Tour de Yorkshire will take place between 2-5 May and the 2019 edition has been upgraded to HC status by cycling’s world governing body the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) – the highest category possible for a multi-day race outside of the UCI WorldTour.

And local councillors have expressed their delight about the race returning to the town.

Cllr Helen Mallory, Deputy Leader of Scarborough Borough Council said: “We’re over the moon that once again we will get the opportunity to showcase the Yorkshire coast to a global audience by hosting the Tour de Yorkshire in 2019.

"The race’s upgraded status is set to make the event more spectacular than ever before for spectators and we can’t wait to see exactly where in our borough the riders will be racing.”

County Council leader Councillor Carl Les said: “Once again, we’re delighted to welcome the Tour de Yorkshire to North Yorkshire. We’ll see the riders against the now familiar cycling backdrop of Scarborough, a return to Selby after the town hosted a start in 2015 and for the first time we’ll welcome a start or finish to Bedale.

“We now have five years’ experience of managing roads and traffic during world class cycling events, so are well-placed to ensure the safety of spectators and minimise disruption for people going about their daily lives.

“We know that bringing international cycling events to North Yorkshire boosts the county’s visitor economy, bringing benefits that last long beyond the four days of racing.

“The Tour de Yorkshire combined with the UCI Road World Championships will give the county an unprecedented year of racing.’’