Councillors to see plans for nature reserve near Scarborough

Plans to build a private nature reserve near Scarborough will go before councillors next week.

Farmland off the A1039 Main Street in Flixton could be developed to provide a habitat for birds and bats, although members of the public will not be given access.

The proposals have been put forward by Evolution Town Planning, on behalf of the land’s owners, and if approved the site will measure more than two hectares in size.

The applicants say that the reserve will “mitigate development elsewhere in the borough” and ensure animals are not forced out of the area.

In his submissions with the application, Evolution director David Barker said: “The site is currently grazing land and will be planted with trees and will be designed to benefit great crested newts and other species including bats, birds and reptiles.

“The land will also continue to be farmed with the grassland cut for hay. No public access will be allowed to the site.

“It will enhance the habitat for protected species locally by the creation of a new high quality habitat.

“The proposal will enhance the character of the area with new hedge and tree planting. The agricultural use of the site will be maintained through the summer cutting of hay.”

No objections to the proposals have been made and Folkton Parish Council said they would not oppose the creation of the reserve, provided there is “no further development in the area”.

The proposal, which will be heard at a planning committee on Thursday, October 4, has been recommended for approval by council officers.