Countdown begins to Borough Mayor’s Charity Ball

The countdown to the annual charity ball hosted by the Mayor of the Borough of

Scarborough, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Scarborough, got under way today.

The Mayor and Mayoress, Cllr Joe Plant and Mrs Margaret Plant, and members of the

Mayor’s Charity Ball Committee gathered at the Town Hall in Scarborough to mark the

start of the promotion of the Mayor’s Charity Ball, which will take place on Friday March

29, in the Ocean Room at Scarborough Spa.

The fundraising spectacular will be based on the Mayor’s theme for his mayoral year,

which is Healthy Hearts.

Shaun Harvey, Chief Executive of the English Football League, will be the guest speaker at the ball and has waived his appearance fee.

There will be live music from the Twilight Singers and Five Divide throughout the evening. A grand draw for a wide range of prizes will take place and auctioneer David Duggleby will be the voice of the evening’s charity auction.

The main sponsor of the Mayor’s Charity Ball is Transpennine Express. Other

organisations, including Booker, Raithwaite Estate, SIV and Smarts Wholesale Fruit and

Vegetables are supporting the event by donating goods or services free of charge.

All money raised from the evening will benefit local charities and organisations throughout

the borough, which will include Whitby, Scarborough and Filey. Funds will be distributed by the Borough of Scarborough Community Fund Committee later this year.

Dress code for the evening will be lounge suit and cocktail/evening dress.

Tickets, priced at £40 per person, will include a three-course meal.

Tables of ten places can be purchased together for large groups.

Anyone that would like to reserve tickets or find out more information should email civicoffice@scarborough.gov.uk or call 01723 232423.

Cllr Plant said: “The Mayor’s Charity Ball is one of the biggest highlights of the mayoral year. It’s a fantastic opportunity to raise money for local causes and at the same time enjoy a wonderful evening with family, friends or colleagues.”

Dr Ian Holland, President of the Rotary Club of Scarborough added: “The Rotary Club of Scarborough is delighted and honoured to be working on the Mayor’s Charity Ball with the Mayor and Mayoress. It should be a great occasion giving us the opportunity to raise money for the local community.”

Email civicoffice@scarborough.gov.uk if you would like to donate a prize for the grand draw or an item for the charity auction.