Couple go from station to station for the RNLI

A retired couple from London are to drive a Porsche 7,000 miles around the coast of Britain and Ireland in aid of the RNLI.

Belinda and James Richardson aim to visit all 238 RNLI lifeboat stations in Britain and Ireland and will be at the Scarborough Lifeboat station on Saturday 25 August at around 4.05pm.

The couple are hoping to raise at least £56,644, or £238 per station, during the trip.

They were inspired by the TV show Saving Lives at Sea.

The trip will take 911 hours, finishing at Tower lifeboat station on the Thames on Sunday 30 September.

The number 911 plays a big part in their fundraising trip. They will be travelling in a Porsche 911 and will start atTeddington lifeboat station in London at 9.11am next Thursday (23 August).

Belinda said: “The RNLI has got our backs, but who’s got theirs? It’s a voluntary organisation – all the crews are volunteers and most of them have regular jobs.

Whenever there’s a shout, they drop everything and go straight onto the boats.

“The trip is acknowledging that and bringing it to the public’s attention, hopefully, getting people to donate to the charity.”

To sponsorBelinda and James, go to http://rnli-911challenge.co.uk.