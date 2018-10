The final ‘Cover the Coast’ walk of 2018, part of the Active Coast programme, will take place from Bempton to Hunmanby on Friday, November 2, at 10am.

The 12-mile walk takes in the scenery at Bempton, Speeton, Reighton and Hunmanby, including amazing views across to Filey and the Brigg.

Aspokesman said: “Booking is essential as this is a popular event. For further details go to www.ActiveCoast.org. You will need food, water, and waterproofs and suitable footwear.”