Crackdown on motorists who avoid paying to park at Scarborough Hospital by using nearby roads

Parking restrictions are set to be brought in around Scarborough Hospital to stop motorists who are trying to avoid paying car park fees from blocking up two residential roads nearby.

Since summer last year, buses trying to use Hovingham Drive and Old Scalby Road have sometimes found that they are unable to get through to stops due to cars being parked on both sides of the road.

As there are no road markings in place the cars are not parked illegally, but have not been leaving enough room for buses to navigate through.

Following pressure from residents in the area, North Yorkshire County Council started a consultation on introducing single and double yellow lines in the area and keep clear “H” bar markings in front of some driveways.

The plans went out to consultation last year with more than 500 letters sent out to residents. A total of 125 people responded with 76% of them in favour of the changes, North Yorkshire County Council has revealed.

On Friday, the authority’s Business and Environmental Services Corporate Director and Executive Members meeting will be asked to approve the new traffic orders and notify anybody who objected to the plans.

A report prepared for the meeting by Matthew Baldwin, Highways project engineer, states that there have been long-running issues around parking in the area by staff and visitors to the hospital, as well as Graham School and Woodlands Crematorium.

He added: “There has recently been an extension of the car parking within the hospital grounds by the creation of a separate visitor car park, with the hospital introducing parking charges for visitors and staff.

“On some occasions due to the way in which cars have been parked on the highway, the local bus operator has had to run their services without including either Hovingham Drive or Old Scalby Road.

“The local Highways office has also received complaints from residents who have reported difficulties with accessibility of their driveways due to parked vehicles.”

East Yorkshire Motor Services (EYMS), Shoreline Suncruisers and Scarborough Hospital have all backed the changes, as has Woodlands ward councillor Andrew Jenkinson (Con), who said the proposals “looked as if they would have the desired effect of easing the plight of the residents”.