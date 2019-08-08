Crash between car and two lorries on A64 leaves one man dead and two children injured

A man has died and two children have been injured following a collision on the A64 between Malton and Rillington.

The crash, which took place at about 10.50am near Scagglethorpe, involved a grey Hyundai Tucson, a car-transporter vehicle and a heavy goods vehicle.

Sadly, the driver of the car, a 61-year-old man from the Sheffield area, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

Two children in the car, a boy aged ten and a girl aged nine, were also injured. Yorkshire Ambulance Service deployed two ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to the scene and transported the two children to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Diversions were put in place while the emergency services tended to casualties and to allow collision investigators to examine the scene. The road remains closed at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dash-cam footage that may show any of the vehicles involved prior to it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Please dial 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team, or email mcit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote incident number NYP-08082019-0148 when passing information.