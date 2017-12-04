Crash leads to delays on Scarborough road

Long queues of traffic are forming following a crash this morning.

Two cars collided at the park and ride junction in Seamer Road just before 11am.

By Richard Ponter

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are currently at the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on Seamer Road, Scarborough.

"Ambulance and the Fire Service have also been called.

"Both drivers are believed to have minor injuries and the road is currently blocked at the lights."

The cars involved are a Ford Ka and Volvo V70.

