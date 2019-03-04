Cregan and Co play Rod Stewart hits at Scarborough Spa gig

Formed by Rod Stewart’s guitarist and collaborative songwriter, Jim Cregan, Cregan and Co celebrate from 1977 to the present day with an evening of Rod’s hit songs.

Former Family and Cockney Rebel guitarist Jim joined Rod Stewart's band in 1977 and became his musical director, co-producer and co-writer.

Cregan co-penned many hits with Stewart, including Passion, Tonight I'm Yours (Don't Hurt Me) and ‘Forever Young.

Jim is a world class guitarist and has written for many other rock and pop star, including s Joe Cocker, Art Garfunkel and Steve Harley .

Cregan and Co are at Scarborough Spa on Saturday March 16 at 7.30pm.

Now, following the release of Don't Listen! their first, all-original new recording earlier this year - comes Shane.

Jim Cregan explained the story behind the song, co-written with Elton John/Alice Cooper/Starship/Heart lyricist, Bernie Taupin: "Bernie and I originally wrote the song for Roy Orbison, but just before we could play it to him, he died.

"I put it in a drawer and when Cregan and Co were going start the new album I found it. I played it to Pat Davey, our bass player, during a break in recording and he said we should cut it. We did, that same day."

Drummer Harry James is renowned for his work with legendary rock band Thunder as well as drumming with Steve Harley, Jon Lord and Glenn Hughes amongst many others. He also occupies the drum stool for Magnum and Snakecharmer (alongside Whitesnake's Neil Murray & Laurie Wisefield of Wishbone Ash).

Cregan and Co bass player Pat Davey has toured the world with the Tom Robinson Band, Zoot Money, Jason Rebello and Rumer, as well as jazz greats like Ronnie Scott, or vintage rockers like pianist Roy Young.

Pianist Sam Tanner has also worked with Pete Townsend and Roger Daltrey (The Who), Jeff Beck, Mike Rutherford (Genesis), John Lodge (Moody Blues), Mick Hucknall (Simply Red) and Paul Carrack. Sam was delighted to be asked in 2015 to play piano with The Faces, only the second pianist to ever have that honour, replacing founder member, the late Ian McLagan.

Sam was recommended for the job by Jim, Kenney Jones and Robin Le Mesurier, who have all played with The Faces' Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood on various occasions.

This was Pat Davey’s second outing at Hurtwood Park, and with Geoff Dunn (drums) formed the backbone of the house band. On top of all of that, Sam fronts his own Funk-Soul band, 'Brother Strut' - whose debut album topped the iTunes Chart.

Singer Ben Mills was awarded a Platinum album for his debut release which charted at Number 3 in the Official UK Album Charts. Equally at home on both guitar and piano he has worked with musical legends Tony Bennett and Barry Manilow and written songs with Mark Owen (Take That).

In 2006 Ben reached the final of X-Factor alongside Leona Lewis, winning accolades from Simon Cowell for his gravelly, soulful voice.Ben has his own band and performs all over the world.

Tickets: 01723 821888 or and website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk