Firefighters from Scarborough are currently tackling a large fire in Wykeham Forest.

Crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been called to a large fire which is approximately 1,000 square metres which is 'well alight'.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews were called at 1:25pm to reports of a fire to forestry. There’s two crews from Scarborough, a landrover and an argocat at the scene.

"Crews are likely to be there for some time."

More to follow.

Picture by station manager Tony Walker