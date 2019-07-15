14 year-old boy allegedly threatened with a knife and robbed of £5 at Bridlington Skate Park

A 21-year-old man has been charged with robbery following an incident at the Skate Park, Northfield in Bridlington.

A 14 year-old boy was allegedly threatened with a knife and robbed of £5 as he played in the Skate Park at Bridlington at 8.30pm on Saturday July 13.

Officers were in the area at the time of the robbery and three suspects (a man and two youths) were quickly apprehended.

Two youths arrested were released without charge but the 21 year-old Leeds man was questioned and charged with robbery and appeared at Hull Magistrates Court this morning (Monday July 15).

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "This may not have been an isolated incident and officers investigating this robbery are appealing not only for witnesses but for anyone else who may have been approached by a man in Bridlington on Saturday to call us to report their incident.

"You can call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 634 13/07/19."