15-year-old girl who collapsed and died after taking ecstasy named by North Yorkshire Police

Police are now in a position to name the 15-year-old girl who died in hospital after collapsing on Saturday evening.

Leah Heyes, from Northallerton, collapsed in the Applegarth car park in Northallerton and officers are continuing their investigation into Leah’s death to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic events of Saturday night.

A post mortem is due to be carried out to determine the cause of her death.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police, said: "We believe that Leah had taken the drug MDMA - also known as ecstasy or a "bomb" - prior to collapsing and we reiterate our warning to anyone who uses drugs, of the potential consequences.

"At this stage, one teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. However, officers have not ruled out making further arrests as the investigation continues.

"We urge anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information about the events on Saturday night, to come forward and speak to the police if they have not already done so.

"Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Northallerton CID. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote reference number 12190085105."