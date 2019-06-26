17 speeding offences recorded metres away from Scarborough primary school

Speeds of up to 44mph were recorded by police
Speeds of up to 44mph were recorded by police

North Yorkshire Police has caught 17 drivers speeding just metres from a local primary school.

Officers were deployed at a community concern site on the A170 this morning for under two hours.

Speeds of up to 44mph were recorded on the road which has a speed limit of 30mph.

However, no offences were recorded from enforcement on the A170 West Ayton this morning.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "Second stop of the day was the A170 West Ayton. Pleased to report that no offences were recorded here this morning and a positive result from enforcement.

"We will continue enforcing at different times to ensure that this figure stays at zero."