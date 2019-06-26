17 speeding offences recorded metres away from Scarborough primary school

North Yorkshire Police has caught 17 drivers speeding just metres from a local primary school.

Officers were deployed at a community concern site on the A170 this morning for under two hours.

Speeds of up to 44mph were recorded on the road which has a speed limit of 30mph.

However, no offences were recorded from enforcement on the A170 West Ayton this morning.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "Second stop of the day was the A170 West Ayton. Pleased to report that no offences were recorded here this morning and a positive result from enforcement.

"We will continue enforcing at different times to ensure that this figure stays at zero."