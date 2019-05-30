22 vehicles damaged in industrial unit fire on A64

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a fire at industrial units on the A64.

The fire which damaged property and 22 vehicles at a number of businesses, near to the Highwayman Café, just outside of York, happened on the night of Satuday May 25.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and police are working with investigators from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine how it happened and whether or not it was suspicious.

As part of the investigation, police are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area during the hours leading up to the fire at 9pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 12190094387.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.