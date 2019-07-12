88-year-old lady targeted by cold-callers in Newby, Scarborough

An 88-year-old lady from Scarborough has been targeted by cold-callers.

Police have received a report of a suspicious doorstep caller in Newby after an elderly woman was cold-called and felt pressured into purchasing a small amount of fish for a very high price.

North Yorkshire Trading Standards team are now investigating.

Anyone who feels they are being pressured into buying something should report it to police on 101.

You can also contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06 for advice.