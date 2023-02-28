News you can trust since 1882
A64 closed near Staxton due to ongoing collision

The A64 is currently closed in both directions due to an on-going incident.

By Louise Hollingsworth
1 hour ago - 1 min read
The A64 is currently closed near Staxton due to an ongoing road traffic incident.
The A64 is closed between the villages of Staxton and Ganton due to a road traffic collision.

Police say to expect delays in the area and where possible, use alternative routes.

Other emergency services are currently at the scene.

It is not currently known how long the road will be closed for or what has caused the collision.

The Scarborough News will keep this story updated.