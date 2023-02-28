A64 closed near Staxton due to ongoing collision
The A64 is currently closed in both directions due to an on-going incident.
The A64 is closed between the villages of Staxton and Ganton due to a road traffic collision.
Police say to expect delays in the area and where possible, use alternative routes.
Other emergency services are currently at the scene.
It is not currently known how long the road will be closed for or what has caused the collision.
The Scarborough News will keep this story updated.