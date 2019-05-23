Appeal after Scarborough cafe window smashed

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of criminal damage in Scarborough.

Police received reports that a window had been smashed on the Fairview café on North Marine Road, Scarborough, between 3pm on May 20 and 7am on May 21.

A spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public's assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for witnesses who may have driven past the area or seen any suspicious behaviour between these times."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Nick Patrick.

Alternatively you can email Nicholas.patrick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190091113