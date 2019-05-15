Appeal after woman suffers head injury near Royal Hotel, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after they received a report of a female with a head injury in Scarborough.

The incident occurred on Sunday April 21 at around 2.50pm in the vicinity of the Royal Hotel, Scarborough.

Police are requesting the public's assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident or have any information on the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Ryan Lyth.

Alternatively email ryan.lyth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190072030.