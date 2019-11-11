Appeal to find wanted Scarborough man Thomas John Cassidy

Thomas John Cassidy

Cassidy, 30, of Pavilion Terrace, is wanted by police for breaching a restraining order and assault.

Officers have carried out numerous enquiries to trace him and are now asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Anyone who knows where he is now or has any information about his whereabouts should is asked to call North Yorkshire Police.

If you have any information please call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have an immediate sighting, please call 999.