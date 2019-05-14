Appeal following collision involving car and a pedestrian in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a road traffic collision that occurred in Scarborough.

The incident happened at 1.20pm on Friday May 10 in Sainsbury’s Car Park, Falsgrave Road, Scarborough when a black Hyundai Tucson collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene and attended Scarborough Hospital as a precaution.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nick Simpson.

You can also email nick.simpson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190084160.